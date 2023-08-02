Female Naval aviators flying high to make history at the Super Bowl

This year’s Super Bowl military flyover during the National Anthem will be a historic first with all-female pilots.

SAN DIEGO — This year’s Super Bowl military flyover during the National Anthem will be a historic event that celebrates 50 years of progress. The Navy accepted its first female aviators in 1973 and this year’s flyover will be the first with all-female pilots.

Lt. Jaqui Drew says weeks of practice go into perfecting split second timing with the end of the national anthem.

“It's sort of like a swan on the water,” she said. “There's a lot going on beneath the surface that we don't want you to see.” She knows a lot of eyes will be on their every move – and she knows everyone involved will be ready. “We do a really good job in our business of being in high pressure situations a lot. So it weirdly feels routine even though it's a very unique opportunity.”

Lt. Lyndsay Evans will also be a part of the team – flying in a EA-18G Growler. “It's honestly super exciting - super stoked to be able to represent females in Naval aviation,” she said.

Back in 1973, the first six pioneers to get their wings had major limitations placed on them – including what aircraft they could fly and what squadron they could join.

But today, things are very different.

“All of us are in combat deployable airplanes, have participated in combat deployable squadrons and have been on operational deployments which is a huge stride,” Lt. Drew said. “A lot of the work they did 50 years ago means we don't even have to think about it when we go to work.”

The fighter jets participating Sunday are not based out of San Diego, but there are several local connections. Petty Officer 2nd Class John Rogers, who graduated from Rancho Bernardo High, will be working behind the scenes to help maintain the aircraft. And several of the squadrons recently deployed overseas with the San Diego based USS Carl Vinson. “The Navy runs through San Diego, so I've been there more times than I can count,” Lt. Drew said with a smile.

It’s a super opportunity for some super naval aviators to be seen at one of the world's most watched events. You can catch them just as the National Anthem is ending.