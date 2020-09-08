Female pedestrian struck, killed by car in Harbison Canyon

The woman walked directly into the path of the vehicle eastbound on Dehesa Road at the intersection of Sycuan Road, according to CHP.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A female pedestrian walking in traffic lanes in Harbison Canyon east of El Cajon was killed Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle. The 50-year-old woman was traveling east on Dehesa Road at the intersection of Sycuan Road around 9:10 p.m. when a 64-year-old male driver in a 1997 Toyota Corolla struck her going 40-50 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman walked directly into the path of the vehicle, according to CHP. The driver felt the impact but was unaware of what his car had struck until he backed up, exited the vehicle, and found the woman lying in the road.

CHP, fire personnel, and Sycuan Police responded to the scene. The woman had suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials reported.