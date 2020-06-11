Fiesta Island fire pit human remains identified as 79-year-old man, but no foul play suspected

The remains were discovered about a week ago by a man cleaning up a fire pit.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department investigated a report of human remains, including bones, found in a fire pit on Fiesta Island around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 29.

The remains were determined to be human. The investigators received information from community members which led to the identification of the remains

"After a thorough investigation, it was determined the man died in the fire pit, but no foul play was suspected in his death," said Lieutenant Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department. "He was identified as a 79-year-old Hispanic male."

The department does not plan to release the man's name since he is not considered a victim of a crime.

According to police, a man on Fiesta Island discovered a mess after an apparent party and decided to clean it up on Oct. 29. As he was cleaning up the area, he came across what looked to be human remains, which included bones, teeth, and a skull. The man then reported it to a lifeguard on the beach.