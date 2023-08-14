Fiesta Island riddled with nails, glass buried in sand

Beachgoers who continually burn pallets and other items outside designated firepit areas left hundreds of nails, glass, and other objects buried behind.

SAN DIEGO — Watch your step next time you visit Fiesta Island - a local man said the beach is riddled with nails in the sand from people burning wood pallets at the beach.

As the sun goes down, you'll start to see fire pits lighting up at Fiesta Island, but not everyone is being responsible. David Rosa bought a magnet after stepping on a nail. He visits Fiesta Island often and was shocked when he pulled hundreds of rusty nails from the sand this weekend.

"We came out here this past Saturday. Where the girls were suntanning, went around the towel just a little perimeter and found a giant bag with three pounds of nails," Rosa said.

He said the nails are left behind from pallets and furniture burned in bonfires. According to the city, burning pallets or trash is not allowed.

"It's careless here. It has gone wild and is sad because this is a beautiful place in San Diego, and I'd recommend it to everybody and don't recommend it anymore," Rosa said.

Rosa said the nails had sent people to the ER and forced pet owners to bring their dogs to emergency vet visits. He hopes to see more done to clean up the beach and make it safe.

"I hope to see the city come out here and clean. If you come out here, clean after yourself and bring a magnet if possible. It's only $15. Sweep around your area. The more people who do it, the less there will be," Rosa said.

As a reminder, the city has banned all wood bonfires at the beach. The only ones allowed are those in a designated fire pit.