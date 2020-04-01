IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A man and a woman were hospitalized Saturday after a fight involving a large group of people, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots along the 700 block of Seacoast Drive at 4:32 a.m.

While checking the area, they responded to another call regarding an assault on Florida Street.

They found a man and a woman suffering from cuts to the torso, bumps, bruises and scratches.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Investigators say the woman refused to be transported to the hospital at first, but later asked to be treated at a hospital.

Both calls for service on Seacoast and Florida are believed to be related.

It appears a large fight on Seacoast Drive started the whole thing.

No arrests have been made and the victims' injuries are not life-threatening, Vega said.