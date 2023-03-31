San Diegans fighting for transgender rights amid nationwide backlash

Supporters here in San Diego are now joining thousands of others globally, from the American South to South Africa.

SAN DIEGO — As record numbers of legislative bills targeting transgender rights are now being debated across the country, a global movement to fight for trans rights is gaining momentum.

Crowds of supporters here in San Diego joined thousands of others worldwide Friday as part of the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Showing strength in numbers, more than a hundred people marched through Balboa Park Friday, fighting back against a record number of legislative bills across the country to push back on LGBTQ rights, particularly targeting transgender people, from banning transgender girls from girls' sports to keeping transgender people from using restrooms aligning with their gender identity.

"The homophobia, the transphobia, the hate," said San Diegan Gigi, who spoke at Friday's rally, "It's all over this country."

"The things that are going on right now, they are unacceptable," Gigi's father David said. "We're turning into one of those countries that we all supposedly dislike."

"This is the land of everybody," Gigi told CBS 8. "That's the point of America, that it's for everybody!"

The first International Transgender Day of Visibility was held back in 2010, organized by supporters who were tired of so much media attention on anti-trans violence and instead wanted to shift the focus to the positive contributions made by transgender people.

It is a movement that has grown exponentially over the past 13 years, as the crowds here in San Diego are now joining thousands of others globally, from the American South to South Africa.

"I think that everybody needs to be part of the solution and spread awareness," said march participant Jennifer Carraba, adding that more work needs to be done, even in California, to make all trans people feel safe and valued.

"It is vital that we change the norms, that we make this acceptable, she said. "It's life, it's love... everyone belongs!"

On Friday, President Joe Biden also supported the worldwide effort, calling for an end to ongoing attacks against transgender youth and their families. Biden said in a statement, "The bullying, discrimination, and political attacks that trans kids face have exacerbated our national mental health crisis."

It is a message echoed on this stage in Balboa Park.

"I want everybody to know that even if you're somewhere where it's not accepting, no matter where you are in the world, is that there are people out there who care about you," Gigi said. "I care about you.. and you're loved."