Final chance to register for County's annual property tax auction

Interested in one of the 400 properties up for sale in San Diego County's online property tax auction? Wednesday was the final day to register.

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced bidder registration is now open for the 2023 online auction and there is only one day left to register.

“The properties for sale have been in tax default for five or more years, in accordance with the California Revenue & Taxation Code, it’s time to get the properties back on the tax roll generating revenue for public services,” said McAllister. “Our online system makes it simple to research and bid on a variety of properties across San Diego County.”

Online property auction runs March 10- March 15

Anyone around the world can bid in the online property tax auction

To participate, bidders must register before March 2 at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s tax auction website.

Bidders are required to submit a refundable $1,000 deposit and a non-refundable $35 processing fee (some parcels may require a larger deposit), according to the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office.

All sales are final, so this is a buyer beware sale. The TTC recommends beginning the research process on its website.

“We have 73 residential or commercial properties, 292 timeshares, and 26 parcels of land for sale. The County stands to bring in $3,599,965 in tax revenue if all the properties are sold for the minimum bid,” McAllister continued. “Potential bidders who want to receive email reminders about deadlines are encouraged to sign up for e-notifications at sdttc.com.”

If you are the owner of one of the auctioned properties, you can still prevent it from going to sale. You have have until 5 p.m. on March 9 to redeem your parcels and pay all taxes and fees owed.

"Before the sale, every effort is made to contact the owners of these properties to notify them about the impending sale," McAllister said.

