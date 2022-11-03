Final farewell for beloved San Diego Firefighter

Firefighter-paramedic Nick Ramirez, who passed away from complications from COVID, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego first responders will come together Friday to bid a final farewell to beloved firefighter-paramedic Nick Ramirez, 59, who passed away on February 16 from complications due to COVID-19.

Ramirez joined the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department in 2003 and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in the Community Risk Reduction Division in 2014, his most recent assignment.

The San Diego-Fire Rescue Department said on their Facebook page that Nick had a "lightning quick wit" and made those around him laugh constantly.

"He always entered a room with a smile and never left without leaving smiles on the faces of others," the department said in a statement.

"Nick absolutely loved the fire service and was an outstanding paramedic...He treated every patient as if they were a member of his own family. His compassion knew no bounds, both with his fire family and his patients."

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of one of our own. Firefighter/paramedic Nickolas Ramirez passed away on... Posted by San Diego Fire-Rescue Department on Friday, February 18, 2022