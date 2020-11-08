Final La Mesa Disaster Relief Fund checks given to businesses destroyed by looting and rioting

Nearly two dozen businesses received checks for more than $3,700.

LA MESA, Calif. — Nearly two dozen La Mesa businesses that were damaged by looters and rioters at the end of May got a much-needed boost on Tuesday.

Officials handed out the final relief checks from the La Mesa Disaster Relief Fund. An additional 30 businesses were given a $5,000 check back on June 30th. Tuesday’s checks were given to more than 20 businesses and were for more than $3,700.

All the money that was given out was raised by community members and by the East County and La Mesa Chambers of Commerce. They say donations ranged from $10 to thousands. The funds raised more than $260,000 in total.

Some of the businesses receiving checks on Tuesday included Postal Annex, Round Table and Menchies.

Many of the stores and restaurants had their glass doors and windows smashed and their products taken during looting and rioting that took place during the last weekend in May.

Steve Clay, the owner of Postal Annex told News 8 they are proud of the support they received from the community.

Some of the big-name donors to the La Mesa Disaster Relief Fund include San Diego Gas and Electric as well as California Coast Credit Union.