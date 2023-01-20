Financial problems may have played part in fatal stabbing at local pharmacy

The suspect in the alleged homicide is identified as 77-year-old Frank Brower, who co-owned the pharmacy with the stabbing victim, 66-year-old Mary Ellen Carter.

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday publicly identified a murder suspect who was fatally shot by police this week when he allegedly reached for a gun during a confrontation outside his home near El Cajon.

Frank Brower, 77, died at the scene of the law enforcement shooting in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in the unincorporated community of Crest, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The events that led to the deadly gunfire began shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, when the San Diego Police Department received a report of a violent dispute at a pharmacy in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive, just east of San Diego State University.

Police say that Brower stabbed his business partner, 66-year-old Mary Ellen Carter, who later died from her wounds at the hospital.

At the time, authorities said that at least one other pharmacy worker was present.

"That employee acted very heroically in terms of getting a hold of help and calling 911 very quickly," said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Homicide Unit.

Authorities also believe that the connection between Brower and Carter was strictly professional.

"At this point in the investigation there is nothing to indicate that this is a domestic violence situation," Lt. Shebloski told CBS 8, "that they were in any kind of relationship other than being business partners."

As business partners, they may have been operating under intense economic stress. In fact, the pharmacy itself had been closed down for several weeks before Tuesday's fatal attack, according to police.

"It appears that there might have been some financial pressures occurring between the two that possibly led to this," Lt. Shebloski added. "We're still in the process of confirming that."

While still early in the investigation, police said that those money issues could have led Brower, who had no apparent criminal history, to allegedly kill Carter.

"I would say that at this point it does appear that the financial problems that were occurring within that business and probably between these two individuals was likely a contributing factor that possibly led to a motive in the suspect," Lt. Shebloski said.

Officers arrived to find the business locked. After forcing entry, they found 66-year-old Mary Ellen Carter of Lakeside suffering from stab wounds to her upper body. Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators soon identified Brower as the suspected killer and determined that he had left the area in a dark-colored SUV. Police then went to his home in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in the unincorporated community of Crest.

"The officers coordinated with the (county) Sheriff's Department to check that address, utilizing patrol deputies and ... sheriff helicopters," Shebloski said.

Shortly after arriving, the personnel found Brower near his vehicle, which was parked behind his house.

"When contacted, the suspect failed to comply with instructions, prompting officers to (shoot him with) beanbag rounds, which had no effect," sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen said. "The suspect then reached for what appeared to be a shotgun from inside his vehicle."

At that point, SDPD Officers Salvador Laurel-Torres and Robert Raynor opened fire with their service firearms, killing Brower.

Laurel-Torres and Raynor have each been employed with the San Diego Police Department for seven years. As is the case with all law enforcement shootings in the city, the two officers will serve desk assignments until being cleared to return to full duty, sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen noted.

