Fire at Old Restaurant & Café in East Village

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A SigAlert has been issued as the fire department works to extinguish a fire near Park Boulevard and Broadway in San Diego Tuesday.

Just before 1 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived at 999 Park Blvd. to a large structure fire. Broadway closures, from 11th to 14th avenues, expected remain in effect until 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol traffic reports. From the 500 to the 900 block of Park Boulevard will be closed until 9 a.m.