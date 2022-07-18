Fire breaks out at popular La Mesa market

The second alarm fire broke out at the Vine Ripe Market located in the 8100 block of Fletcher Pkwy. around 5:15 a.m., according to the La Mesa Fire Department.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a fire at a popular La Mesa grocery store early Monday morning.

When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke throughout the building that made it difficult for firefighters to find the origin of the fire and it took them around 40 minutes to put it out, according to Heartland Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

The grocery store will remain closed for quite some time while an investigation into what caused the fire is determined, fire officials said.

La Mesa Fire had assistance from the San Diego Fire Department and the San Miguel Fire Department.