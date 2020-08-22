Fire breaks out at commercial building on Morena Blvd.

The fire was reported on Friday afternoon. Several crews were on scene to battle the blaze.

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are working to extinguish a two-story commercial structure

fire in the 1200 block of Morena Blvd, near Viola Street, according to the

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The building on fire looks to be Cashway Electric Supply. A google search shows the business as "permanently closed." The building that is next door looks to house the U.S. Karate Academy San Diego.

According the SDFD twitter, one person was reportedly inside the building, but that person has been accounted for. Crews will be at this incident for 1-2 hours.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

SDFD crews are working a 2nd alarm fire at a 2-story business on Morena Blv. near Viola St. Heavy smoke and fire from the building. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/yyhiGKfF0k — SDFD (@SDFD) August 22, 2020