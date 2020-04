SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out at the business complex that houses the China Max restaurant and a dental office in Kearny Mesa Monday night.

The fire broke out at the business center on Convoy Street, near Engineer Road around 9:30 p.m.

Fire crews were still battling to put out the flames that were pouring out of the building.

The business complex is part of the Convoy Pointe Plaza Shopping Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.