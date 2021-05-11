Fire burns classrooms at Paradise Hills Elementary School

San Diego Unified is working with Paradise Hills Elementary to find alternative classrooms for the students who would normally be in the three classrooms burned.

SAN DIEGO — An elementary school in Paradise Hills is dealing with the aftermath of a fire that damaged three classrooms. When fire crews arrived they say they were met with flames that were 25 feet in the air in shrubbery right next to Paradise Hills Elementary School.

National City and San Diego fire crews responded around 11:18 Thursday night. Crews believe the fire began in the shrubbery at a homeless encampment next to the school. The Battalion Chief says neighbors had seen people experiencing homelessness in the bushes before and that there is a history with them in this neighborhood.

Chief Babler says crews responded quickly and were able to prevent those flames from damaging more than just three classrooms. San Diego Unified is working with Paradise Hills Elementary to find alternative classrooms for the students who would normally be in the three classrooms burned. They say there should not be any impacts to the normal school schedule.

The Battalion Chief added that no civilians or fire personnel were injured during the fire. They say as it becomes colder overnight and people start fires to keep themselves warm, the danger of something like this taking place remains high.