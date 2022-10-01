Fire burns down house in Stockton neighborhood

A fire burned down a boarded-up one-story house Saturday in the Stockton neighborhood.

SAN DIEGO — A fire burned down a boarded-up one-story house Saturday in the Stockton neighborhood, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Firefighters responded to a 4:06 a.m. report of a residential structure fire and arrived to a fully involved residence, the SDFRD said.

They attacked the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby homes. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 4:29 a.m.

Officials said no one was inside and no injuries were reported. Estimated damage to the structure was $350,000.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.