SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire crews responded Thursday to a vegetation fire in the area of Del Dios Highway and Toyon Canyon Road in Rancho Santa Fe.

The fire was reported shortly sometime in the 4 p.m. hour.

Rancho Santa Fe Fire District representatives reported crews were making good progress on the flames as of 4:45 p.m. and estimated the fire at less than five acres.

The forward rate of progress was stopped stopped just before 5 p.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego. The agency reported that firefighters would remain at the scene to work on containment.

Two structures were threatened after the fire began and had to be evacuated.

The Del Dios Highway was closed between Calle Ambiente and Via Rancho. It was estimated to be closed until around 6:30 p.m. while crews continued to mop up, according to authorities.