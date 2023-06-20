Brush fire burns 20 acres in Barona, evacuation warnings lifted

Firefighters stopped the spread of the fire at 20 acres. An evacuation warning for homes in the San Diego Country Estates and nearby areas has been lifted.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a vegetation fire in the community of Barona, the third brush fire that sparked in San Diego County on Tuesday.

According to CalFire, crews fought to contain a vegetation fire on the 1800 block of Barona Road. The forward rate was stopped by firefighters at 20 acres.

An evacuation warning for homes in the San Diego Country Estates has been lifted. The brush fire, called the Wildcat Fire, was located in the area of the paintball park.

CalFire ordered additional support including aircraft and crews to help battle the fire. Hundreds of firefighters from agencies across San Diego County assisted with the response to the Wildcat Fire.

#WildcatFire [Update] Evacuation Warnings are in place for the area pictures below. Grid numbers 4341, 4342, 4241, and 4242. pic.twitter.com/M3nb4B08ml — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 20, 2023