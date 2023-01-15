Fire crews find abandoned vehicle stuck in Tijuana River

San Diego Fire crews find car submerged under water

SAN DIEGO — An abandoned vehicle was found in the Tijuana River Sunday by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters and rescue personnel were alerted to a possible water rescue at 7 a.m. near Saturn Boulevard and Leon Avenue, said Deputy Chief Brian Raines of the SDFRD.

They found the vehicle partially submerged in the river and flew a drone over the area to see if they could find any occupants, Raines said. They were unable to locate any driver inside the vehicle.