Fire crews find abandoned vehicle stuck in Tijuana River

San Diego Fire crews find car submerged under water
Credit: ONSCENE

SAN DIEGO — An abandoned vehicle was found in the Tijuana River Sunday by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters and rescue personnel were alerted to a possible water rescue at 7 a.m. near Saturn Boulevard and Leon Avenue, said Deputy Chief Brian Raines of the SDFRD.

They found the vehicle partially submerged in the river and flew a drone over the area to see if they could find any occupants, Raines said. They were unable to locate any driver inside the vehicle.

Emergency workers determined it was an abandoned vehicle.

