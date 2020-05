Crews arrived and found two people trapped - one in each car. At least one person was taken to an area hospital.

SAN DIEGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a terrible crash involving two cars in Lincoln Park Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Imperial Avenue at Escuela Street, near the Interstate-805 on ramp.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.