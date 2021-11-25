Fire crews respond to brush fire in Santee

A Public Safety Alert has been issued from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department: Evacuation warning in the Santee area near Hill Creek/Rams Gate.

SANTEE, Calif. — Fire crews are battling a brush fire in Santee from the ground and air. The first reports of the fire came in around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The flames have been seen in the area of Walker Preserve and the 9500 block of North Magnolia Avenue. The fire has burned 18 acres and is growing at a moderate rate of spread.

A Public Safety Alert has been issued from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department: Evacuation warning in the Santee area near Hill Creek/Rams Gate. Evacuate through Jeremy Street to N. Magnolia Ave to Pathways Church at 9638 Carlton Hills Blvd.

Other streets impacted in the area are: Braverman and Frank Lane in Santee.