Fire danger lingers amid hot, dry weather across San Diego

SAN DIEGO — An unseasonable hot spell will continue Thursday in San Diego County, but cooling will arrive throughout the region on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The high pressure that has brought blazing temperatures all week will weaken Thursday, then a trough of low pressure will move in from the coast on Friday, forecasters said.

A trio of large wildfires continue to burn across open terrain on the grounds of Camp Pendleton amid a late-spring heat wave Wednesday, sending plumes of smoke over northern San Diego County but posing no threats to military or civilian structures.

The flames, which began spreading through training areas at the Marine Corps base over the weekend, had charred roughly 8,600 acres by this afternoon, according to Camp Pendleton public affairs.

Military training maneuvers sparked the blazes, said John Crook, deputy chief of the Camp Pendleton Fire Department.

Several other fires broke out across San Diego County on Wednesday.

In Bostonia, an intense blaze gutted a large home in the 1600 block of Via Elisa Drive in an unincorporated area near El Cajon Wednesday afternoon, but no one was injured.

In Deer Springs, firefighters halted the spread of a small brush fire off

the 3400 block of Silverleaf Lane, according to Cal Fire.

In Santee, firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a ravine in the 9100 block of Carlton Hills Boulevard, just north of Mission Gorge Road and in Julian crews extinguished a roughly quarter-acre vegetation fire in the 1200 block of Oak Heights Road, according to Cal Fire.