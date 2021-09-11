Fire department finds body in fire at abandoned home in Lincoln Park

Just before 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire with flames reaching 40 feet at an abandoned home at 4982 Imperial Ave.

SAN DIEGO — An adult body was found Tuesday in the flames of an abandoned home in Lincoln Park.

Just before 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire with flames reaching 40 feet at an abandoned home at 4982 Imperial Ave., the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department reported.

Fire crews controlled the blaze within 15 minutes. Afterward, they searched the residence and found a body inside.

Battalion Chief Chris Babler said it appeared that "several squatters had been using this as shelter and it made our search hard with the amount of trash and belongings that were inside."

No other information was released at this time. The fire department's Metro Arson Strike Team was investigating the incident. The county medical examiner has been notified and is expected to make a determination on the manner of death and the identity of the victim.