SAN DIEGO — OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A fire spread through and demolished two Oceanside apartment buildings on Saturday afternoon, displacing dozens of people, a police officer said.

The first report of the fire came in a little after 2 p.m., according to Oceanside police Lt. Kedrick Sadler. The blaze first broke out at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Division Street before spreading to a neighboring building on Brooks Street, just to the east.

OnScene TV

Two people suffered minor burns but were able to escape, Sadler said. No one else was hurt.

In all, about 30 people were evacuated.

The flames were out by about 3:45 p.m., but firefighters weren't able to save the buildings, which were both "basically destroyed," according to Sadler.

OnScene TV

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire. Arson investigators were at the scene trying to determine what happened, Sadler said.