Residents displaced after fire destroys 3 apartments in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An apartment fire broke out in Chula Vista early Monday morning, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.
The incident happened just before 5 a.m. at 840 3rd Avenue, fire officials said.
Authorities said the fire started outside of a bottom-floor apartment before spreading quickly inside to multiple floors.
Firefighters evacuated the entire wing of the apartment complex. Three apartments were destroyed and two more have smoke damage, CVFD said.
One person suffered smoke inhalation, according to authorities.
The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.
