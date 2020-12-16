Crews battle vegetation fire in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. — A brush fire blackened open swaths of land near the Carlton Hills neighborhood this afternoon, prompting scattered evacuations but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.
The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. off Chaparral Drive and Cuyamaca Street in Santee.
The fire in is about 25 to 30 acres. Fire crews are making good progress on controlling the fire, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. There is an evacuation notice for those living along Princess Joann and Dakota Ranch Roads. Everyone else in the area should be prepared to evacuate.
There are no reports of structural threats due to the blaze.
