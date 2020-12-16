Crews battle vegetation fire in Santee

There are no reports of structural threats due to the blaze.

SANTEE, Calif. — A brush fire blackened open swaths of land near the Carlton Hills neighborhood this afternoon, prompting scattered evacuations but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.



The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. off Chaparral Drive and Cuyamaca Street in Santee.

The fire in is about 25 to 30 acres. Fire crews are making good progress on controlling the fire, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. There is an evacuation notice for those living along Princess Joann and Dakota Ranch Roads. Everyone else in the area should be prepared to evacuate.

#ChaparralFire There is a wildfire burning in the 10000 block of Chapparal Drive in @CityofSantee. There is an evacuation notice for those living along Princess Joann and Dakota Ranch Roads. Everyone else in the area should be prepared to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/CbbukbTpw3 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 16, 2020

If you had to leave your home because of the #ChaparralFire, a temporary evacuation point has been set up at Santana High School located at 9915 Magnolia Avenue in @CityofSantee. Please follow the evacuation notifications. @SDSOSantee @SanteeFire pic.twitter.com/hqE48footG — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 16, 2020

Watch Cmdr: @SDSOSantee deputies are assisting the FD with a brush fire in the area of Cuyamaca St and Chaparral Dr. If you live in the area please be ready to evacuate if asked. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 16, 2020

There are no reports of structural threats due to the blaze.