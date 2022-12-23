Fire at UPS facility in Kearny Mesa prompts employee evacuation

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Ronson Road in Kearny Mesa, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a fire that broke out at a UPS distribution center early Friday morning during peak holiday season.

Employees of the distribution center were forced to evacuate, according to fire officials.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or what was damaged, but an employee told CBS 8 that he saw smoke that appeared to be coming from the back of a truck located on the property.

"I know that it was on the back of one of our pins that was pretty close to mine...to be honest with you, I don't really know the damage of it but it smelled really close," he said.

It appears that all employees were able to exit the building safely. At around 7 a.m., employees were allowed re-entry to the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.