ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A fire in an Escondido strip mall left one firefighter injured and multiple businesses damaged Wednesday afternoon, according to Escondido police and fire personnel.

The report of the fire in the 900 block of West Valley Parkway came in around 3:20 p.m., according to police. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from a dry cleaning business which Escondido fire personnel said is a total loss. Neighboring businesses suffered heavy smoke damage as well.

A firefighter was injured when the roof of the building collapsed. He was transported to a hospital but there was no word on his condition as of Wednesday evening.

The cause of the fire was also unknown as of Wednesday evening.

Police said there was traffic control in the area between La Teraza and Quince and said the east side of Valley Parkway was off limits.