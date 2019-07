SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire burning in a canyon in Poway. The blaze broke out shortly before 1 p.m. near Poway Road and Sabre Springs Parkway.

Firefighters from San Diego Fire, Poway Fire and Santee Fire are fighting the blaze from the ground and with a helicopter from the air.

One firefighter injured his knee while fighting the fire and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KFMB