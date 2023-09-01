San Diego firefighter with 25 years of service remembered

Fellow firefighters, loved ones gathered to celebrate the life of Chet Bertell.

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people filled The Rock Church for the service Monday to celebrate the life of Chet Bertell. He died unexpectedly on December 13.

"That person sitting next to you, across from you is special. That person also made the decision to be a protector," said his sister Sheri.

His three sisters took to the podium together.

"Today January 9 would've been Chet's 50th birthday. My sisters, their husbands and I had planned a much different celebration for him but here we are," said his sister Kristen.

Bertell devoted 25 years to the fire department. He was an arson investigator, bomb technician, paramedic and more.

"When the fire service didn't give him enough challenge or excitement, Chet joined the U.S. Navy rising in the ranks as lieutenant commander of naval intelligence serving six active-duty deployments," said San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell.

They say the only thing he loved more than his fellow firefighters was his family.

"To be in Chet's world was to know love, loyalty and support and complete protection. To be in Chet's world was a gift," said his sister Kenna.

The family is asking people to donate to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation in Bertell's honor. It provides training and equipment to our local first responders.