x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dozens of firefighters work to extinguish 3rd alarm fire on Market Street

The fire was extinguished and the fire damage appears to be on the exterior only, SDFD said.

More Videos

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Dozens of firefighters reported to the Potiker Family Senior Residence Wednesday morning in the East Village as 50 residents were evacuated and one burn victim was taken to the hospital.

A call reporting a fire near the senior living residence at 525 14th St. was received just before 4:30 a.m., SDFD said.

The fire made contact with the back of the senior living apartment, authorities said. Crews have initiated the process of re-populating the building. Some residents with respiratory concerns will be assisted with shelter by the Red Cross, authorities said.

The investigation as to what started the fire is still ongoing.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out