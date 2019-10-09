Family displaced after fire damages Chula Vista home

SAN DIEGO — A blaze broke out early Tuesday morning at a home in the South Bay area, authorities said.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. on Del Mar Avenue, near 3rd Avenue and Whitney Street in Chula Vista.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the back of the house near a patio connected to the kitchen. Crews say propane tanks were exploding.

A neighbor who lives a couple blocks away says he heard several explosions and saw huge flames shooting from the house.

Crews used saws and hammers to open up some of the walls in order to knock down the fire. They said the fire spread to the side of the house and the entire house has smoke damage. No one was hurt, all residents got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.