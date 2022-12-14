San Diego Fire Department extinguishes blaze at strip mall in Oak Park

Euclid Avenue between Federal Boulevard and Elm Street were closed due to the firefighter activity.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire Department responded to a non- injury fire at a strip mall Wednesday in Oak Park.

The call was received at 4:05 a.m. and units arrived to the strip mall in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue just before 4:10 a.m., according to the SDFD.

When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire causing a lot of smoke. After several minutes, fire erupted from the roof of the strip mall destroying multiple businesses.

Euclid Avenue between Federal Boulevard and Elm Street were closed due to the firefighter activity.

It was not immediately clear as to what started the fire, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported, according to the SDFD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.