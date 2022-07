The vegetation fire blackened about three acres off Voorhes Lane near Highland Valley Road in Ramona, according to Cal Fire.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished a slow-moving brush fire that broke out Tuesday morning near the Ramona Airport.

The vegetation fire blackened about three acres off Voorhes Lane near Highland Valley Road in Ramona, according to Cal Fire.

There were no injuries reported and no structures were damaged or destroyed.

Firefighters said they will remain committed to several hours for mop-up and containment.