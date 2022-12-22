x
Firefighters knock down high rise fire near Petco Park

The fire broke out Thursday at 1401 Imperial Avenue downtown, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department made quick work of a high rise fire that broke out downtown at San Diego's Homelessness Response Center Thursday near Petco Park.

The incident was reported just after noon at 1401 Imperial Avenue on the 10th floor, according to the San Diego Fire Department.  

When crews arrived on scene, they had to evacuate residents who lived on the 12th and 13th floors, SDPD said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

