SAN DIEGO — Firefighters extinguished a blaze Tuesday morning that burned vegetation near Interstate 5 in the Egger Highlands area, authorities said.



Dispatchers received a call around 4:05 a.m. from a person who reported seeing flames coming from an area behind the Walmart near the intersection of Palm and Saturn avenues, just west of Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



Crews responded to the scene, kept the flames from spreading and knocked the fire down by 5:20 a.m., a fire department dispatch supervisor said.



No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.



The cause of the blaze was under investigation.