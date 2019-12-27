SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Fire ripped through an abandoned warehouse in Barrio Logan before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, authorities said Friday morning.



The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received the call of a fire at 3554 Dalbergia St., between Main Street and Interstate 5, about 9:55 p.m. Thursday and the first crew was on the scene at 10:08 p.m.



"It's an abandoned warehouse," Deputy Chief Stephen Wright said. "Apparently, it used to be used for a uniform factory. We opened it up and flames started coming from the roof, so we went into a defensive strategy."



The fire was mostly knocked down by 11 p.m., but crews were still working on hot spots inside, Wright said.



There were no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation.



Firefighters from the Chula Vista, National City and Coronado fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.