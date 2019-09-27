SAN DIEGO — After a routine service call to an assisted living facility in Paradise Hills, Gabe Ortiz and three firefighters from Station 32 did their good deed for the day.

The wheelchair ramp that led up to the house they were going to was in disrepair.

"It had obviously been a long time since it was built" says Ortiz "It was cracked, it had a hole in it. My partner stepped through it and we saw the potential for this lady in a mechanized wheelchair to tilt over and fall over."

So Ortiz and the others did what they thought was right - they built her a new one.

"Just as we were walking back to the rig I don't remember who it was, but they mentioned 'hey you guys want to do something about it' and we were like yeah let's do it."

An hour later and a trip to the hardware store, they built her a brand new wheelchair ramp for her home. Although it was just a small piece of wood for her house, Ortiz and the rest of Station 32 see it as an investment in the community.

"We spend a lot of time in the fire station and it becomes our second home" says Ortiz "The citizens in the community become our neighbors, so we're just being good neighbors."