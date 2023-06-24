Firefighters learn extrication training on electric vehicles

San Marcos and Escondido firefighters participated in an extrication training course as EVs pose new risks and challenges compared to gas powered vehicles

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Marcos and Escondido firefighters participated in an extrication training course on Saturday. Since electric vehicles pose new risks and challenges compared to gas powered vehicles, new training was needed.

"Anytime a firefighter can break something, it makes their day," said Battalion Chief Jeff Sargis.

In this course, firefighters learned how to dismantle electric vehicles in case they ever have to save someone from an accident.

With EVs growing in popularity, Escondido Fire says this is vital training.

Electric vehicles are equipped with advanced technology that can potentially make it more difficult for firefighters to safely rescue someone out of a car.

"We're still learning a lot of those dangers. They weren’t taught to us when we were younger firemen. The dangers electric vehicles pose are toxic gases and toxic smoke once they are on fire. They also pose a great danger to the problem of being able to extinguish them," said Sargis.

Fix Auto USA and Nationwide Insurance partnered with Escondido Fire to help host this informative training to learn more about the new risks they are facing.

"The dangers of electric vehicles is sometimes the batteries overheat, and you can't just turn off the ignition. The combustion happens rapidly and is much more dangerous. If they try to extricate someone they can get electrocuted and killed, that’s why this training is so important," said Fitzgerald.

With new risks and technology, come new tools. About 20 firefighters rotated in groups throughout the day to learn new cutting techniques with tools they wouldn’t use on regular gas and diesel powered cars.

"It's a whole different training. You can't use regular jaws of life because it would electrocute the firefighter and cause harm," said Fitzgerald.

"This extrication and the tools we are using are battery operated so we're not dragging hoses and this allows people to remove victims from the car," said Sargis.

According to an SDGE study, there were 69,000 EV's on our roads in 2020.

By 2025, they expect that number to jump to 311,000. And by 2030, that number could be as much 771,000.

So, with more electric and hybrid cars continuing to hit our roads, firefighters will continue to have this EV training once a year.