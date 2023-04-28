Home engulfed in flames sends billowing smoke into the air near Sycuan Casino Resort

The fire was across from the Sycuan Market and nearby Sycuan Casino Resort, which led some witnesses to believe the casino was on fire.

DEHESA, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a fully involved structure fire in the Dehesa area Friday night.

Dispatchers received several calls around 6:17 p.m. with reports of a house on fire in the 4900 block of Dehesa Road in the Sycaun area.

The fire was across from the Sycuan Market and nearby Sycuan Casino Resort, which led some witnesses to believe the casino was on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. and discovered a home located at 4910 Dehesa Road was completely ablaze.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at the scene of a residential structure fire at 4900 blk of Dehesa Road near/in the community of Dehesa. Single family residence fully involved in fire with a small spot of vegetation involved. #DehesaIC pic.twitter.com/V5jw1EYVxL — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) April 29, 2023

At one point, firefighters were heard rushing to rescue children and dogs inside the home.

Firefighters were able to rescue all occupants and animals inside the home before part of the structure collapsed.

A viewer called CBS 8 and shared photos and video of the home engulfed in flames along with trees, power lines, and some vegetation.

By 7:41 p.m., firefighters were able to knock down the fire.

The home was a total loss.