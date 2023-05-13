Firefighters rescue dog from house fire in Skyline; 9 people displaced

A dog found trapped and not breathing in a house fire was brought back to life by paramedics before being rushed to an area veterinarian.

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in the Skyline neighborhood Saturday evening.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched to the 6600 block of Skyline Drive around 4 p.m. with reports of a two-story home ablaze.

"Units arrived within a couple of minutes and found a two-story house with moderate smoke showing from the second floor," said Deputy Fire Chief Brian Raines with SDFD.

Firefighters discovered several rooms inside the home were involved in fire, Deputy Fire Chief Raines said.

No people were on the home's second story when it caught fire, but a dog was pulled from the flames. One person was on the first floor of the home and was extricated without injuries.

When firefighters discovered the dog trapped on the home's second floor, they immediately pulled it from the flames and began life-saving measures, Deputy Fire Chief Raines said.

A K-9 oxygen mask was used to bring the dog back to life.

Video from OnScene.TV showed paramedics performing CPR on the dog in the middle of a roadway as concerned officers and other first responders watched.

The dog was put into the back of a San Diego Police Department unit and rushed to a local veterinary hospital.

Red Cross was called to the scene to assist nine people who were displaced from their homes due to the flames.

Firefighters believed the cause of the fire was accidental.

No other injuries were reported.