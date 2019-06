RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — Firefighters responded Tuesday to a report of a brush fire in the 6000 block of Avenida Cuatro Vientos in Rancho Santa Fe, according to Cal Fire. The agency tweeted around 2:45 p.m. that the fire had grown to 2-3 acres.

An update from Cal Fire after 3 p.m. said that the forward rate of spread was stopped and the fire was 20% contained.

There was no threat to structures, according to Cal Fire.