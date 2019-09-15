SAN DIEGO —

There are two separate fires burning and sending up large plumes of smoke off Interstate 8 in the College area near San Diego State University, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The flames are reportedly burning near eastbound Interstate 8 at College and another fire is located on the east side of College Avenue just south of Interstate 8. The power has been cut to the trolley line.

The San Diego Police Department along with other agencies are evacuating the Villa Alvarado Apartments at SDSU. SDSU is reporting on their Twitter page that residents of Villa Alvarado are being evacuated to Tula. If you are a resident of Villa Alvarado, please report to the Tula Community Center, located at 6126 Montezuma Road.

Caltrans is reporting that the eastbound I-8 off-ramp to College Avenue is closed due to the fire in the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page often for updates as they become available.