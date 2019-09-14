SAN DIEGO — Hot and dry conditions will create an elevated fire risk through Sunday throughout San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure will continue to build and daytime humidity will drop to between 10 to 15% in the inland valleys and between 7 to 10% in the deserts, forecasters said.

Santa Ana winds are expected today and gusts could reach as high as 35 mph.

High temperatures will range from the low 80s to low triple digits in the deserts.

The mercury will continue to rise on Saturday, eventually reaching a peak of 84 degrees near the coast, 93 inland, 101 near the foothills, 97 in the mountains and 112 in the deserts.

