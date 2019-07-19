SAN DIEGO —

Following two years without them, SeaWorld San Diego will once again present fireworks shows throughout the summer. The fireworks displays were once a staple of summer in San Diego, but not everyone wants to see the theme park bring them back.



While the park says they will be back because of requests from the public, some San Diegans have voiced concerns over noise and pollution.

SeaWorld spokesperson Dave Koontz gave News 8 the following statement on the return of the summer fireworks:

“We’ve received continued feedback from our guests and the public wishing to see our fireworks displays again, as they really miss them. We decided to bring them back this year as a summer Saturday celebration through the Labor Day weekend. There is no change to our Electric Ocean nighttime summer program. It takes place each night.”

SeaWorld San Diego hasn’t said if the fireworks will return annually, but the San Diego Union-Tribune reports the park is also looking into a nighttime aerial light show using drones. Koontz confirmed that the park is exploring “the possibility a drone light show” but said there were no details to share just yet.

“We are always looking at potential new and exciting experiences for our guests. We have had some informal discussions with the coastal commission to date,” Koontz stated.

