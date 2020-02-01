ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The first baby born in San Diego County greeted doctors along with her family one minute after the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2020 at Palomar Medical Center Escondido. The healthy baby girl, Tatum Faith Perry, was born at 12:01 a.m. weighing in at 8.6 pounds.

This makes her not only the first baby born in 2020 but also the first baby born in the new decade.

Tatum was due on December 31 but decided to come just a little later than planned and surprise her mom, dad, and big brother just after the new year.

Kevin and Wendi Perry, along with 4-year-old Ryder are all doing well and excited to welcome the newest member to their family. Big brother Ryder has already shown he will be a great sibling to his new sister showering her with lots of love and kisses.

Perry Family

Congratulations to the entire family!

RELATED: San Diego family welcomes first baby of 2019