First day of school at several San Diego County school districts

"There's something inherent about that first day of school that just makes the excitement and joy come out," said Martin Luther King Jr. Principal Kenneth Wright.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of students across San Diego County headed back to school Tuesday morning.

Several school districts including San Marcos Unified and Oceanside Unified welcomed students back into the classroom.

"We're ready to welcome back about 20,000 students to our 19 campuses this morning. We've been working hard all summer, we've been making facilities upgrades, teachers are ready to go," said San Marcos Unified Superintendent Dr. Andy Johnsen. "We cannot wait to have our kids back, they're the lifeblood of everything we do here."

A celebration was held that included Mission Hills High cheerleaders, dancers, and the school band.

Meanwhile, students at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Oceanside also returned to school.

"There's something inherent about that first day of school that just makes the excitement and joy come out," said Principal Kenneth Wright.

Tomorrow students at Poway Unified, Lemon Grove School District, Alpine Union School District and Dehesa Union return to class.