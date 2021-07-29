First-ever Filipino American Friendship Festival in San Diego this Saturday

Chef Phillip Esteban who will be catering the event says everyone in the community is welcome. "Through our food is how we come together," said Esteban.

SAN DIEGO — The Filipino American Friendship Festival is this Saturday, July 31. The first-ever in San Diego, it's a day to recognize the Filipino community and learn the history. Speakers like Mayor Todd Gloria, singers, and performers will be there.

"Filipino American Friendship Day is an actual holiday where [we] celebrate the signing of the Treaty of Manila because at one time the Philippines was a territory of the United States," said Joann Fields, Director of the Filipino Resource Center and the Asian American Pacific Islander initiative in San Diego.

Fields said she put this event together to bring people together.

"If you didn't know, there's over 200,000 Filipinos that reside in San Diego," said Fields.

One of the event's biggest honors will go to the Trinidad family. Telesforo Trinidad was the first and only Filipino recipient of the Medal of Honor back in January of 1915.

"We actually have an initiative in San Diego to have a warship named after him," said Fields.

Trinidad received a Medal of Honor for extraordinary heroism in the line of duty, saving two crew members on board the USS San Diego after a boiler explosion.

"He's the only Filipino to receive the highest military award," said Fields.

And a staple present in every Filipino event, she added, is food.

Chef Phillip Esteban who will be catering the event says everyone in the community is welcome.

"Through our food is how we come together," said Esteban.

The event will be at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier from 11 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Organizers said this event is a great way to educate especially heading into Filipino American history month in October.