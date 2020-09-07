First female motor officer in Coronado hits the streets

Officer Samantha Gearlds hopes to inspire young girls to follow their dreams.

CORONADO, Calif. — A Coronado police officer is riding into history as the first ever female motorcycle officer at the Coronado Police Department.

Officer Samantha Gearlds recently finished training at the academy and is now out on her 800-pound motorcycle patrolling the streets.

"I needed a change, wanted something different," said Officer Gearlds. "I love patrol, interacting with people, I figured I would try to get on a motorcycle and see where it led me in my career."

The Mississippi native has been a police officer for about 10 years. She joined CPD in 2017.

She said her colleagues have been very supportive.

"I had one of my captains tell me it was really cool seeing my braid hanging out of my helmet as I’m going down the road," she smiled. "I was like, 'Oh I guess I never thought of that.That’s kind of fun.' I get reminded 'Oh yeah that is neat, I'm the only female here."

She loves motorcycles so much, she has a Harley at home. Even her dog is named Harley.

Officer Gearlds said training to become a motor officer was intense.

"You’re running cone patterns, you’re learning how to get out of dangerous situations," she said.

"I have scrapes all over me from how many times I dropped the bike," she said. "I superman-ed over my windshield several times. I don’t know anyone [in training] who hasn’t done stuff like that."

She said a lot of officers don't make it through the training.

"It’s physically demanding and you have to figure out how to finesse the bike rather than use your body weight to throw it around," she said.

She said the response from the community has been overwhelming. One moment in particular with a resident on graduation day stands out.