1st female sailor completes Navy special warfare training

WASHINGTON — For the first time, a female sailor has successfully completed the grueling 37—week training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman.

Those are the boat operators that transport Navy SEALs and conduct their own missions at sea. Navy officials aren't identifying the woman — a routine policy for special operations forces.

The sailor completed the final phases of training and graduated Thursday. She was one of 17 sailors to receive their pins during the ceremony.